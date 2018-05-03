3rd Anniversary: Okowa has demonstrated rear capacity – Osanebi

Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi has said that Governor Okowa, through his leadership style in the last three years, has demonstrated uncommon capacity and has transformed Delta State beyond imagination.

The Deputy Speaker who said this today when chatting with newsmen in Asaba, added that Governor Okowa was divinely sent at a time like this to change the fortune of Delta State.

“My friends, without all contradictions, Governor Okowa has demonstrated uncommon leadership capacity and Deltans have every reason to rejoice.”

Osanebi noted that democracy has brought joy to Deltans and Nigerians at large, adding that Governor Okowa has managed scarce resources to effect the desired transformation and prosperity which he had sworn to deliver to Deltans.

Osanebi noted that Governor Okowa, within three years, has employed diligence and prudence in transforming the state, making the whole state construction site, with many construction works going on simultaneously in nooks and crannies.

He further said that the present administration has taken giant steps towards economic, political and social awakening to deepen Delta beyond oil and lay sustainable economic and infrastructural development.

“His Excellency Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, three years ago, upon assumption of office, blocked all leakages, made corruption unattractive and ensured prudent management and accountability to attract investors. This won him the confidence of Deltans. He has demystified political power and office that is why everybody, including opposition elements, sees him as the central point for the fertilisation of ideas,” Osanebi noted.

He further said that, Delta State is witnessing uncommon transformation in wealth creation, health institutions, agriculture, industrialisation, rural and infrastructural development, peace building and inter-ethnic relations among others.

Osanebi revealed that the governor has indeed demonstrated rear capacity, adding that the governor has stimulated all economic relevant departments of the state to manifest the needed prosperity for Deltans.

Osanebi congratulated Deltans and further prayed for her leaders.‎