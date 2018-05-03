3 killed as cultists invade Rivers community

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—No fewer than three persons were killed as gunmen believed to be cultists invaded Ibaa community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The gunmen, alleged to be Iceland cult group members, stormed the community yesterday morning in a reprisal attack and killed the three persons.

It was gathered that their rival cult group in the area, Deygbam, had recently sacked them (the Icelanders) from the community.

A source, who spoke to Vanguard in confidence, said the three victims were innocent persons, adding that the invaders may have gunned them down to cause panic in the area.

The source said: “Iceland boys invaded our community today (yesterday) and killed three innocent people. The community is in fear as we talk now.”

Police could not confirm the development at press time, as the Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Command, Nnamdi Omoni, could not be reached.