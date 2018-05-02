2nd BIMUN conference to address induced conflicts on climate change’

With aim geared towards addressing climate changes on induced conflicts as well creating sustainable development goal through constructive argument, Babcock International Model United Nations. BIMUN is set to host the second edition of the largest Model United Nations conference in West Africa.

The event endorsed by the United Nations Information Centre and Babcock University, involves both high-school, college students, graduates, post graduates, working class and self-reliant youths with a passion for international affairs, high level debate and global problem solving.

According to the Executive Director, BIMUN, Chiemela Samuel, “With the support of Babcock University, United Nations Information Centre Lagos (UNIC), Savanna Centre for Diplomacy, Development and Governance, other sponsors and partners and our dedicated team, we are launching the second session of the BIMUN conference filled with exciting surprises and heated debate which would help pass workable and practical resolutions.

“BIMUN’18 constantly strives to embody the educational and diplomatic spirit that inspired the creation of Model United Nations several decades ago. Our commitments to substantive excellence, diplomacy, and service to our delegates are all in the name of fostering greater global cooperation. Despite that, we simulate real-world decision-making bodies; we strive to model the ideals of multilateralism and diplomacy.

“The theme for BIMUN 2018 is “Addressing Climate Change-Induced Conflict: A Roadmap for Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals”. By this theme, the conference will concentrate on how individuals, communities, organizations could be strengthened to maintain successive nationally determined contributions.

“We will subject the various targets of the SDGs to critical analysis with emphasis on climate change (SDG’13) and discuss how those targets could be achieved. It is an opportunity for young people to also add their voice to the call for the advancement of the human race.

“As BIMUN moves into its second session, we are redoubling our commitment to being not only the premier collegiate model UN experience in Africa, but also the leading international relations forum for high school and university students across Africa. It is our mission to bring together and educate the next generation of leaders in international affairs and, indeed, to bring together and educate students who are already outstanding leaders.

“It is therefore with multiple uniformed zest, we welcome all persons to be part of the 2nd session of the BIMUN 2018 conference in Babcock. Application ends June 15, 2018.”

BIMUN is a project which uses the ‘learn by doing’ approach which means delegates acquire various practical skills such as public speaking. Heightens the capacity to draft official international documents (position paper and UN resolutions), team building as delegates work in blocs to find solutions and create resolutions.

The conference will also seek to enhances leadership ability as the lead blocs of nations who share a common stance, research skills (research done before and during the simulation) and encourages working in a multicultural environment given that there are delegates from different countries.