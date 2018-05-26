2019: Urhobo leaders, youths back Charles Obule for Senate

By Ephraim Oseji

As the 2019 general election approaches, Urhobo leaders and youths in Delta State have thrown their weight behind Chief Charles Ufuoma Obule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to represent the people of Delta Central Senatorial District at the Senate.

Leaders and youths under the aegis of Urhobo Renaissance Watch (URW) said after critically evaluating all those aspiring for the position, they have come to a conclusion that Obule has a great edge above other contestants in the race because of his experience, humility and philanthropic spirit, adding that he was already delivering dividends of democracy in Urhobo land in private capacity to the admiration of all.

Calling on Urhobos to rally support for Obule in his bid to occupy the red chamber in 2019, President of Urhobo Renaissance Watch, Chief Onovughe Adagharagba in a statement said, “Obule is humility epitomized. With all his wealth he is not carried away but always determined to serve the people. We are lucky to have him in the race, so we are giving Obule our total support.”

Adagharagba who said Urhobos had lost a lot of opportunity in the past as a result of poor and inefficient representation at the Senate pointed out that Charles Obule is the most viable and credible candidate who can take the Urhobos of Delta central from the political wilderness to the promise land.