2019: Turaki, ex-minister declares for presidency

…Former governor Haruna heads campaign committee

…Atere is spokesperson

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-Former Minister of Special Duties in the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, Barrister Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, has declared his intention to contest the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections.

As a result, he has set up a campaign committee headed by two-time governor of Adamawa State, Mr. Boni Haruna as its Director General

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Steve Oruh is Deputy Director General (South) while other members include Colonel Habibu Shuaibu (retd), Dr. Emeka Nwachukwu, Imade Ize-Iyamu, among others.

Veteran broadcast journalist, Shola Atere, is the spokesman of the campaign organization.

Tanimu, who chairs the PDP Former Ministers Forum, spoke with reporters at his campaign office saying his decision to seek the highest office in the land was informed by his desire to avail the nation his wealth of experience garnered over the years.

“We feel that we have what it takes to unify Nigerians. We need a winning team that can provide level playing ground and opportunities irrespective of where you come from,” he declared.

He said he had met with Jonathan and other leaders of the PDP who he said had given him their blessings.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) revealed that he had also met with other aspirants in PDP and they had agreed to support whoever picks the party’s ticket in the end.

He said: “I went to sit down with every one of them. We have spoken and we’ve understood one another. We have a serious national problem that Nigeria has come to see PDP as saviour of this country.

“If therefore, Nigerians have said that PDP is the only vehicle that will rescue them from this situation, then we the gladiators must be able to subject our interest to the larger interest of Nigerians.

“Anybody who gets this ticket, we have the understanding that all of us will join hands and support him.”

He allayed fears that he could be picked up for daring to declare his ambition which could put him in direct confrontation with President Muhammadu Buhari’s ambition.

He said given the prominent role he played in the PDP administration, he was one of the first former ministers to be examined and insisted he was not found wanting