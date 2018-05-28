2019: Tebite yields to pressure, join House of Assembly race

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-FORMER member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Olorogun Taleb Tebite, yesterday declared to return to the State legislature in 2019, saying his decision to recontest was driven by the need to allow experience drive development in the constituency.



Tebite who spoke during the flag off and inauguration of his campaign at Okpare -Olomu, said his former membership of the house impacted positively on the lives of his people, stressing that his return to the house will afford him the opportunity to consolidate on the achievements.

He said he was yielding to pressure from his people to run for the State House of Assembly because of the love he has for his people, stressing that his biggest motivation is to ensure delivery of democratic dividends through effective representation.

Tebite said he would always consult with all leaders and stakeholders from time to time in carrying out his legislative duties.

Chairman of the campaign flag off ceremony, Chief Patrick Okitiakpe, told the people of the area to give their mandate to Olorogun Taleb Tebite to represent them in the state House of of Assembly, saying he has the capacity and experience to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

While urging the people get their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, Okitiakpe urged the people to also support the second term aspiration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Director-General of the Olorogun Taleb Tebite Campaign organisation, Mr Matthew Kwode described Tebite as a pragmatic politician who has the overall interest of his people at heart.

Saying the Ughelli South people are calling on Taleb Tebite to represent in the State House of Assembly, Kwode said election of Taleb Tebite is the project of the entire Ughelli South people.

Cataloguing achievements of Olorogun Taleb Tebite, he said Tebite attracted over 90 projects to the area from 2007 till date.

Chiefs Luke Awhemuria, Eric Sajini and Johnbull Ubogu, Ewu, Jeremi and Olomu respectively said the three blocs thanked Olorogun Taleb Tebite for yielding to their request to run for the State House of Assembly, adding that zoning gives room for mediocrity.