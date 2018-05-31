2019: Tebite joins Delta Assembly race

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—FORMER member of Delta State House of Assembly, Olorogun Taleb Tebite, has declared his intention to return to the state legislature in 2019, saying his decision to re-contest was driven by the need to allow experience drive development in the constituency.

Tebite who spoke during the flag off and inauguration of his campaign at Okpare -Olomu, said his former membership of the House impacted positively on the lives of his people, adding that his return to the House will afford him the opportunity to consolidate on the achievements.

He said he was yielding to pressure from his people to run for the state House of Assembly because of the love he has for his people, adding that his biggest motivation was to ensure delivery of democratic dividends through effective representation.

Tebite said he would always consult with all leaders and stakeholders from time to time in carrying out his legislative duties.

Chairman of the campaign flag off ceremony, Chief Patrick Okitiakpe, told the people of the area to give their mandate to Tebite to represent them in the state House of Assembly, saying he has the capacity and experience to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

Enjoining the people get their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, Okitiakpe urged the people to also support the second term aspiration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Director-General of the Olorogun Taleb Tebite Campaign organisation, Mr Matthew Kwode described Tebite as a pragmatic politician, who has the overall interest of his people at heart.