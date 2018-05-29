2019 polls: Politicians not adhering to rule of the game — IBB

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), has said that politicians in the country are no longer adhering to the rules of the game of politics.

Babangida, who made the observation in a statement to mark 18 years of democratic rule in the country, said, unlike in the past, democratic governance had totally derailed from what it used to be and is now polarized along ethnic and religious lines.

He said: “As we celebrate 18 years of democracy in our country, democratic governance has been polarized along divisive ethnic and religious lines. It is, indeed, worrisome that active politicians are not adhering to the rules of the game of politics

“Our political parties, since May 29,1999, have no distinct ideologies with internal squabbles and cross carpeting that is not healthy for our democracy.”

Babangida advised Nigerians that as the nation approaches the 2019 general elections, it is necessary for the country to again look at the desirability of building a unique two-party structure to bring sanity to the polity.

He, however, said in whatever circumstance the country finds itself, “we must continue to exercise democratic tenets, which promote freedom and respect for one another.”

He commended the resilience of Nigerians in adopting democratic structures across the three-tiers of government for an uninterrupted period of 18 years, expressing the hope that “the general elections next year will further consolidate democratic governance, freedom and security.”