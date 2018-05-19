2019: Ogbimi pledges effective representation to constituents

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH – AHEAD of the 2019 general election, House of Assembly aspirant, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Isoko North constituency, Delta State, Mr. Jude Ogbimi, has vowed to give effective representation and contribute immensely to the growth and development of his constituency if elected.

Interacting with newsmen at Otor-Igho community, Ogbimi said his decision to run for the position stemmed from his desire to “Turn things around for the highly industrious people of Isoko North, to curb youth restiveness, encourage our youths through creative engagement and to enable them create employment for themselves as future leaders and to be a catalyst for effective and participatory leadership.”

He said: “I joined the race to add value to the lives of the people of Isoko North constituency, to bring the pains of the people to the front burner. My ultimate goal is to restore power to the people. I will bring my people together to tell me what they need so that we can design a blueprint to meet their needs.

“My plan is that, within my first one month, I will call everybody together and we will design a blue print on how things ought to be done within the next four years after the general election. And we will start working immediately”.

“At a time like this, Isoko North constituency needs a man with the Midas touch to revive and rejig her socio-economic and political lives that is hanging on the precipice. I, Juse Mena Ogbimi, have the experience, therefore my aspiration to represent Isoko North Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly comes 2019 is a legitimate one.

“All my life, I have always strived for excellence and not success. Isoko North will see the kind of representation they always dreamt of and it will be the bedrock of positive advancement in Delta State as a whole.”