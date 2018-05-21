2019: Obasanjo’s adoption excites S/East ADC stakeholders

…Vows to enthrone new generation of leaders in Nigeria

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka-THE South East stakeholders of African Democratic Congress, ADC, yesterday expressed delight at the adoption of the party by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and members of his Coalition of National Movement, CNM, vowing that ADC would enthrone a new generation of leaders in Nigeria in 2019.

In a communique issued after the meeting, the stakeholders promised that the trust placed on ADC by Chief Obasanjo and his group would yield good dividends, assuring that their commitment and passion were in alignment with the good aspiration of all Nigerians.

The communiqué read: “It is a known fact that the government of All Progress Congress, APC, has failed in the core responsibilities of any government as the security and welfare of the people have deteriorated monumentally.

“We are committed to using ADC to bring Ndigbo back to mainstream and national politics. In this regard, we pledge to work and put in our best effort and resources to colour the South East with ADC.

“We shall use the ADC symbol of handshake to reach out to every Nigerian to bring back friendship, love, unity of purpose, and use power in our diversity to make Nigeria a model for Africa, investors’ haven, and the darling of the world.

“We remain committed to the avowed vision of the leaders of this country from the North West, North East, North Central, South West, South- South and South East to use ADC and the coming elections as launch pad to bring in new generation of leaders into governance concourse of the nation. We also appeal to all well-meaning leaders to continue their mentoring and guidance as we journey in our nation building pathway.”

The ADC leaders endorsed the policy proclamation of their leaders to avail 30% of all positions to women and youths respectively, and call on youths and women across Nigeria to embrace the party that would help them advance their skills, talents, and leadership qualities.

They also called on well-meaning patriots in the South East and across Nigeria to join ADC, adding that the doors of the party were wide open to accommodate everyone.