2019: nPDP members to be assimilated seamlessly – Ologbondiyan

…As Adeniran hints on high profile defection to SDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan has assured former members of the party who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that the process of rejoining the PDP would be seamless.

Ologbondiyan in an exclusive chat with Vanguard Sunday also said the Contact and Integration Committee of the party was in constant touch with its ex-members (nPDP), noting that upon exhaustion of deliberations, they would return to their “home,” with ease.

According to him, the erstwhile members, should they make the decision to return to the PDP, would be treated equally like others, adding that no right or privilege whatsoever would be denied them, provided they take the step on or before a month to the party’s convention.

“Our Contact Committee ably chaired by Liyel Imoke is in talk with them (nPDP members) and I can assure you that we are already making a lot of progress. This is their home and upon their return, they will enjoy equal opportunities with everyone, provided they make that move at least a month before our convention,” he said.

On the pending court case instituted by former Minister of Sports, Professor Taoheed Adedoja against the party, the publicity scribe said the Seriake Dickson Committee would do the needful, noting that the matter would be resolved amicably.

It would be recalled that Adedoja approached an Abuja High Court seeking the nullification of the PDP national chairmanship election on December 9, 2017, which produced incumbent chairman, Prince Uche Secondus. Adedoja who scored zero vote, prayed the court to nullify the election on the ground that his name was missing on the ballot.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Education and chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Professor Tunde Adeniran has said high profile politicians are on their way to the party.

Adeniran who spoke with our correspondent also confirmed the defection of former Osun State Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore into the SDP and noted that the quest to wrestle power from the grip of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) “is a task that would be accomplished.”

He said: “Senator Iyiola Omisore is now fully in the SDP. Many more prominent political figures nationwide are also on their way to the SDP. It is the party of the moment and the future.”

On what makes the SDP a party of choice, Adeniran who was a one time Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Germany, argued that unlike most parties in the land, the SDP operates within the confines of rule of law and constitutionality.

“The SDP is democratic and has no room for a culture of impunity and imposition. This is why we have become the political bride Nigerians want to associate with.

” We are desirous of giving Nigerians back their country. A country where merit, order, fairness, justice and the rule of law will prevail,” he added