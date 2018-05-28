2019: Nigeria’s future is assured with President Buhari – Nasarawa Speaker

By David Odama

LAFIA – AHEAD of 2019, the speaker of the Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, on Monday affirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari remains the best presidential candidate for Nigeria in 2019 as the country is well assured under his watch as the president.



Balarabe-Abdullahi made this declaration on Monday at the celebration of 19 years uninterrupted democratic practice in Nigeria.

The speaker who also acknowledged the developmental strides of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov.Tanko Al-makura which had impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians in his three years and seven years respectively was optimistic that President Buhari deserves second term with the fit

so far made by him especially in the area of fight against corruption, insurgency, and provision of employment opportunities, agriculture, and diversification among others.

According to the speaker, opposition cannot parade any candidate for now that can beat President Buhari in Nigeria, noting that APC will win with a landslide victory during the 2019 general election.

“Nigeria’s future is assured with President Buhari at the helm of affairs of the country and APC under him is unbeatable,” he said.

He emphasized that if President Buhari comein for the second term, it would move Nigeria to a more greater height and would also provide succour to the entire nation as most of the challenges would be tackled.

The speaker said that democracy is the best form of government, while urging Nigerians to continue to support a democratic government for continued peace and stability in the country.

The Speaker also lauded Gov. Tanko Al-Makura’s developmental strides across the state in his seven years as governor.

He said the government had impacted positively on the lives of the people of the state, hence the need for him to accept calls going on in the state by well-meaning citizens to contest for southern senatorial seat so that the people would continue to enjoy more dividend of democracy.

“Gov. Al-Makura had done credibly well and is still doing his best in improving on the lives of the people of the state and his developmental strides which cut across all sectors of the economy especially in the area of health, education, commercial, agriculture among other sectors which had impacted positively on the lives of the people of the state.’’ he said.

The speaker restated the commitment of the assembly to continue to pass resolutions and enact laws that have direct impact on the lives of the people of the state.