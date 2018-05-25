We will not commission wheel barrows, not PDP states – Wike

…As Secondus, Wike, Ikpeazu, Udom demand free, fair election in Ekiti

Jonathan knows what democracy is all about – Wike

Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Chief Ayodele Fayose on Friday declared that the Nigerian populace were yet to find an alternative to the main opposition party ahead of the 2019 Presidential poll.



He also slammed the standard bearer of All Progressive Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi alleging that he never won the 2010 gubernatorial poll but was handed to him by the then Justice Ayo Salami on a platter of gold through legal technicalities.

This was just as the National chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, Governors of Abia, Ikpeazu Okezie, Rivers, Nyesom Wike, Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom, Gombe , Ibrahim Damkwambo and traditional rulers in Ekiti lauded governor Fayose for his sound performance in erecting giant infrastructural projects in the state.

The governor also denied borrowing money during his three and half years reign in office and debunked allegation by opposition APC that he allegedly borrowed a certain 56 billion Naira.

Fayose, who spoke alongside other PDP governors during the inauguration of the new first Ekiti State purposely built Governor’s office by him, in Ado Ekiti , said: “Nigerians have not found an alternative to PDP and l am sure that they are now regretting.

” I have not committed this state to any bank by one Naira with these many projects that I have done and that I am doing.

I tell you expressly 70% percent of the infrastructure in Ekiti have been built by me. Fayemi never won any election in Ekiti. It was the Salami who gave him the mandate.”

Governors of Rivers, Wike, who lambasted the APC Federal Government for performing poorly said: ‘I don’t associate with those who don’t know what development is all about. Anyone I associate with shows that there is something positive about him. Ayodele Fayose has shown that politics is all about development. Even though they try to distract him and victimize him and refuse to give him his due, he will triumph.

Taking a critical swipe at Fayemi, he said:”I learnt somebody said he would win Ekiti because of the performance of the President. He should have said that he would win because of what he has been able to do for Ekiti.’

” Anywhere you see PDP all you see is development and programmes to better the lot of our people. Fayose has been able to do this because he believes in the agenda of PDP which is development for the nation.

” We will not commission wheel barrows, no PDP state would go and hire tractors. The kind of laudable projects PDP governors would be commissioning are the concrete ones like this new Governor’s office.It is clear that this humble and obedient deputy governor, Prof. Olusola Kolapo, will continue to do the great works of governor Fayose.

” APC are not coming to contest election, the only thing they want to do is to rig election. Let us protect our votes . don’t give them any chance to rig the elections. Stay till the votes are counter and results declared.

“What will committee of 77 do in Ekiti. We are sure Eleka will win.

” I urge the Federal Government to allow the Jonathan standard to prevail during election. He never rigged the election and he conceded defeat even though he knew there were lapses.”

Wike described President Goodluck Jonathan, who was also at the occasion, as an example of a democrat, said:”The former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria knows what democracy is all about, one who never uses his power to imprison opposition leaders and respected the rule of law. One who says no one should shed blood because of him which is not the case today in Nigeria.”

Pouring encomiums on Fayose, Secondus, said:”When Fayose came in 2014, he turned Ekiti around for good. Not only him, our PDP governors have always been commissioning projects. We are proud of all of you. You are all united and marching forward to reclaim our mandate in 2019, As you have continue to show that you can deliver.

” I believe Nigerians have seen the difference between promise keepers and those who fail to deliver their promises. They promised dollar would reduce to one Naira but today it has gone so high. They promised that petrol would be less than N50 but today it is almost N200.

“Nigeria has become a killing field by herdsmen in daily basis.”

Ikpeazu who noted with Damkwabo that Fayose has scored high in putting in place developmental projects in Ekiti, said:I am happy that in few months time people of Ekiti will be called out again to make a choice between continuity of good performance and perhaps uncertainty of what they don’t know. It is my pleasure to say the Ekiti people are very wise people and they will choose wisely. If you are confused about how to make up your mind just look at the infrastructure projects Fayose has out on ground and choose it rightly.

“I am also waiting for the very active and obedient deputy governor of Ekiti, who has been chosen as PDP candidate. I know Ekiti people will vote you. You are a leading light in Nigeria. We appreciate your courage and boldness.”