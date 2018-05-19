2019: Group endorses Michael Johnny for Senate, calls for support

A pressure group, Delta South Political Pathfinders, DSPP, has thrown its weight behind the Senatorial ambition of High Chief Michael Johnny for Delta South Senatorial district in 2019.

Though, Chief Michael Johnny, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State and immediate past Chairman of Egbema Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation, EGCDF, has not publicly declared his intention to vie for Senate or any political office for 2019, the group in a statement yesterday, signed by its coordinator, Newwold Bralade, said ” we have endorsed Chief Micheal Johnny as our preferred candidate for the Senate to represent Delta South Senatorial district come 2019. We are urging him to publicly declare for the Senate under his ruling party, the APC ”

Bralade, said; “ Our decision to support Chief Johnny for Senate, Delta South, is as a result of his remarkable achievements and transparent leadership for four years as chairman of EGCDF. Also, he was a member of Delta State Waterways Security Committee, where he served diligently. It is an attestation that he is capable, reliable and can be entrusted with greater responsibility to serve the people of Delta South at the Senate”.

According him: “The Ijaws will still produce the Senator for Delta South in 2019, all Ijaws in Delta South should support his senatorial ambition. We have done a thorough investigation on his tenure as former Chairman of EGCDF and discovered that Johnny was the first former Chairman of EGCDF whose account was audited and given a clean bill of health by Chevron Nigeria Limited”.