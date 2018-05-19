2019: Erstwhile Delta Assembly Speaker, Ganagana, declares for Reps

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-FORMER Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and Special Adviser to the State Governor on Urban Renewal, Mr Basil Ganagana, has declared his intention to contest the Bomadi/Patani federal constituency seat in the 2019 general elections.

Ganagana who made the declaration at the PDP secretariat in Patani, headquarters of the Patani Local Government Area, said his intention to represent the Bomadi/Patani constituency is predicated on his desire to redefine the parameters of grassroots representation in the area.

Accompanied by a former Commissioner for Lands, Surveys and Urban Development, Mr Ramus Guanah to the ceremony, he lamented that out of the 10 federal constituencies in the state, “Patani is the only local government area that is yet to take a shot at the green chambers”.

Addressing the Patani LGA PDP’s executive led by its Chairman, Comrade Godspower Asiuvwu and a large crowd of party faithful, Ganagana said “since 1999, the voice of our federal constituency has not been heard on the floor of the National Assembly.

“After a careful study of the political configuration of our federal constituency, I offer myself to run for the Bomadi/Patani federal constituency seat. I am ready to replicate what I did while I was in the House of Assembly, in Abuja”.

Also speaking, Mr Ramus Guanah,said “this project is beyond one man, it is a collective agenda. If we don’t mobilize now, posterity will not forgive us”.

Responding, the Chairman of PDP in Patani Local Government Area, Mr Asiuvwu, expressed delight over the development and urged Ganagana to extend his declaration to the PDP executive of the Bomadi Local Government Area that makes up the federal constituency.

It would be recalled that Mr Nicholas Mutu, from Bomadi Local Government Area has been in the green chambers of the National Assembly on the platform of the PDP to the exclusion of Patani people from 1999 till date.