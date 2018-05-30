2019: why deltans should vote Okowa- Uroye

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Warri South Local Government Area Hon. Augustine Uroye has said that the pace of development recorded in Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s three years administration has revealed that there is prospects for all Delttans , noting that such development can only be secured by voting Okowa for continuity .

Uroye, who is vying for the Warri South Constituency 1 seat in the Delta State House of Assembly in the forthcoming election made this disclosure yesterday in Asaba during the celebration of Democracy Day.

According to him, “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa being an experienced politician and a prudent manager of resources has transformed Over 40,000 unemployed youths in the state into owners of businesses and employers of labour through his job creation scheme.

The House Assembly hopeful eulogised the Governor for his achievements in restoring peace and stability to the entire State