2019: why deltans should vote Okowa- Uroye

On 3:44 pmIn News by Urowayino WaramiComments

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Warri South Local Government Area Hon. Augustine Uroye has said that the pace of development recorded in Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s three years administration has revealed  that there is prospects for all Delttans , noting that such development can only be secured by voting Okowa for continuity .

Uroye, who is vying for the Warri South Constituency  1 seat in the Delta State House of Assembly  in the forthcoming election made this disclosure yesterday in Asaba  during the celebration of Democracy Day.

 Augustine Uroye

According to him, “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa being an experienced politician and a prudent manager of resources has transformed Over 40,000 unemployed youths   in the state into owners of businesses and employers of labour through his job creation scheme.

The House Assembly hopeful eulogised the Governor for his achievements in restoring peace and stability to the entire State


