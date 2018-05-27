2019: Christians won’t vote wicked, religious bigots, tribalist – Methofist Prelate

—-Tells leaders to stop apportioning blames

ABUJA – PRELATE of Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Rev Dr. Samuel Kalu Uche has said that he will mobilise the Christian community to vote against wicked, religious bigots and tribalistic leaders in 2019 general elections.



Rev Uche stated this in his message at the 2018 Democracy Day Interdenominational Church Service at the National Christian Centre Abuja which was attended by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

While describing those troubling Nigeria as bastards, he said that no religion or holy book encourages war and killing of innocent souls.

He warned the government against clamping down the opposition and also advised the opposition not to be making careless statements that would heat up the polity.

He also told the Vice President and the Speaker to find a way to revisit the 2014 National Conference Report, stressing that there was the need to discuss how Nigerians of different ethnic nationalities can live together.

The Methodist Prelate who boasted that he has about two million members of his Church that are of voting age, said presently there was no security in the country and the leaders have failed to create enabling environment for democracy to thrive.

