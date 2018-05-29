2019: APC woman leader urges Lagos women to collect PVCs

Lagos – The Woman Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State, Mrs Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, has urged women to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them vote in the 2019 elections.



Okoya-Thomas, made this appeal on Tuesday in Lagos in a statement signed by her Media Officer, Mr Oladipupo Awojobi.

She promised to mobilise support for the re-election of both Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode and President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the statement, as the nation celebrates another Democracy Day, it is important to encourage our women to show more interest in politics.

“Women should continue to be part of the electoral process in Nigeria and this won’t happen except they participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and get their PVCs to vote in elections.

“Our women in Lagos should not renege on their efforts of taking active part in the political development of the state and the country,’’ the statement quoted Okoya-Thomas as saying.

The woman leader added that all hands must be on deck to ensure the continuation of massive growth and development in the state and Nigeria.

She said that both Ambode and Buhari meant well for the citizens, hence the need to mobilise for their re-election in 2019.

Okoya-Thomas, a three-time member of the Federal House of Representatives, challenged women not to take the backseat in the efforts to deepen democracy in the country.

“Those who have written Nigeria off can now see that democracy has come to stay in the country.

“I am proud of the Nigerian women and those of them in Lagos State in particular.

“They have been part of our political development and we will ensure that they continue to play active roles in the state and in the country,’’ she said.

Okoya-Thomas had on Saturday, visited Chief Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the Iyaloja General of Nigeria and National Woman Leader of President Buhari Campaign Group to solicit her partnership in mobilising women for the 2019 elections.

She congratulated Tinubu-Ojo on her appointment, saying that the APC-led government had impacted positively on Nigerians. (NAN)