2018 FIFA W/Cup: Russian Embassy promises supporters club prompt visas

AS the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup starts next month, members of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) have been promised full cooperation regarding issuance of visas and other logistics by the Russian Embassy in Nigeria.

Over five hundred members of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club are expected to depart for Russia with about same number expected from other parts of the word to cheer the Super Eagles at the global rendezvous which kicks off on June 14, 2018.

National Chairman of the Supporters Club, Rev. Samuel Ikpea who led a delegation to the embassy of Russia in Abuja followin invitation at miweek was reassured that there would be no hitches in issuance of visas, considering the high discipline and credibility displayed by Nigerian supporters in the past.

Speaking on behalf of the Russian Ambassador in Nigeria, Mr. Evans Lydkin who is a top official said efforts are on towards issuing visas to the supporters. He said that the embassy, Russians and the world are abreast with uniqueness, flamboyance and discipline of Nigerian supporters, hence they will be fully welcomed in the European country. An elated Ikpea thanked the Russian Embassy for past and present cooperation with members of the supporters club, rated highly by FIFA, World Football Governing body.

‘We cannot really thank the Russian Embassy enough but we must assure them that Nigerian Supporters would not disappoint in any way.”