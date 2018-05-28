2018 Election: Ekiti Assembly holds sitting in public, warns against rigging, harassment

By Rotimi Ojomyela

Ado-Ekiti-The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Monday held a special plenary at the foot of the newly commissioned flyover in Ado Ekiti , commending Governor Ayodele Fayose for the infrastructural development of the state and appealing to president Buhari to hands off Ekiti election for the sake of peace.

The special outdoor sitting, which was presided over by the Speaker, Hon Kola Oluwawole and attended by 19 out of the 26 members, took the public by surprise, wondering why the legislators drove from the Assembly complex in convoy and held thenplenary at that odd arena for one hour fifteen minutes.

The lawmakers had to block access to the flyover and other adjoining roads to hold the session, which led to diversion of vehicles to another direction, resulting in traffic congestion.

In the resolutions passed at the special session, the House unanimously commended Fayose for his giant strides in Ekiti and also identified with the continuity agenda that would enable the Peoples

Democratic Party(PDP) Governorship candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola and his running mate, Mr Deji Ogunsakin, succeed the governor in the July 14 governorship poll.

The Assembly also resolved that ; the federal government presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari should not dabble into Ekiti Election by rigging in favour of the All Progressives Congress(APC)

candidate iDr Kayode Fayemi.

The house resolved that any attempt to rig the election and would be resisted, just as they advised the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) and the security agencies to be above-board and act truly as unbiased umpires.

Speaking at the session after contributions from members, the speaker Hon kola Oluwawole, described Dr Fayemi as a serial loser in Ekiti politics, who can’t be helped with any federal might.

“We have been hearing that they were planning to arrest us, but we can’t be harassed, cowed or intimidated or kidnapped by anybody (he said)

“We register our unalloyed loyalty to Governor Fayose for his good works and we urge the good people of Ekiti State to troop out on July 14 and vote for joint ticket of Kolapo Olusola and Deji Ogunsakin”.

He dispelled the insinuation that ten lawmakers were planning to defect on account of alleged frosty relationship with Fayose.

According to him, the house is united for Fayose and for continuity agenda. Those who didn’t attend this session took permission. Only one

lawmaker is on suspension, the remaining 25 are united as one big family”.

While contributing at the plenary, the Chairman House Committee on Information, Hon Samuel Omotoso, said Fayemi popularity has nose-dived to the level that his impending defeat can’t be salvaged by anybody, including President Buhari.

“Dr Fayemi’s case in this election is like a case of a patient whose situation has no good prognosis, it means such patient can’t survive. So, Fayemi can’t survive this political fall.

At a press conference after the session, Omotoso said : “We have consistently resisted and stated for the umpteenth time that executive–legislature bickering is not sine qua non to legislative performance as some are made to believe.

Other lawmakers; Deputy Speaker, Sina Animasaun, representing Ekiti South West II, Leader of Business, Hon Tinji Akinyele, Oye II, Hon. Dayo Akinleye, Ijero constituency, Hon Cecilia Dada, Ilejemeje constituency and Hon Tope Sanmi, Ado II, in their contributions warned the federal government against rigging the poll.

They said contemplating such action may end up truncating democracy and create atmosphere of anarchy that could lead to crisis in the State.