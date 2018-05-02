2 soldiers escape from kidnappers

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Two Lieutenant Commanders of the Nigerian Navy, one a Course 40 Senior Division participant at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, AFCSC, and the other, a pilot and Air Weapons Specialist Nigerian Navy Maritime School, weekend, made a daring escape from the hands of a group of kidnappers in the Jaji-Kaduna and Kaduna-Abuja highways.

Vanguard gathered that the officers, (names withheld) were returning from Kaduna when they met a roadblock mounted by men in military camouflage about two kilometres after Marraba Junction.

The men quickly approached their (officers) vehicle and forced them out at gunpoint.

They collected some items belonging to the officers including wallets and phones.

Sources said: “The kidnappers, who are five in number, marched the officers to a bush. The officers and the kidnappers trekked in the bush for about three hours.”

The source said it was when one of the soldiers pretended that he had stepped on thorns that they launched an attack on the kidnappers and fled to a nearby village.