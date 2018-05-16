16 students expelled over gross misconduct in Katsina varsity

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Not fewer than sixteen (16) students of Al-Qalam University, Katsina were reportedly expelled over gross misconduct in the institution.

The students were expelled for offences ranging from forgery, examination malpractice, indecent dressing, immoral behavior and rudeness contrary to the rules and regulations governing the institution.

The Institution’s Head of Public Affairs Unit, Akilu A. Atiku confirmed the development in a release made available to newsmen in the state.

Atiku said the Senate of the University approved the expulsion of the students following a report submitted by the Academic Misconduct and Disciplinary Committee.

According to him, “At its 48th Meeting held on Thursday, 5th April, 2018, the Senate ratified the Committee’s Report containing 65 cases.

“Apart from the 16 students who were expelled, 9 other students were asked to proceed on suspension for a period of 2 semesters.

“The Senate also directed 29 to repeat 2 semesters while 2 others received Warning Letters for committing minor offences such as keeping a handbag inside the examination hall.

“Cases against 9 students could not be established and the Senate exonerated them for lack of evidence to warrant any sanction.

“Those who received the Senate sanctions committed offences ranging from forgery, examination malpractice, indecent dressing, immoral behavior and rudeness,” the statement however reads.