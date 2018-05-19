158 graduates from AUN, Yola

The American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, on Saturday graduated 158 graduates and undergraduates.

The President of the university, Dr Dawn Dekle, said this at the graduation ceremony at the university’s main campus in Adamawa.

Dekle said that the graduation was among the remarkable achievements of the university.

“Today, AUN is graduating another remarkable cohort of students, the class of 2018.

“As the 10th graduating class, this cohort is unique, comprising another group of passionate individuals filled with innovations and ideas,” Dekle said.

The graduands included 22 Master degrees and 136 undergraduates in various fields of academic excellent, she said.

Reports have it that Dekle was officially inaugurated as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the university during the ceremony.

The event was conducted peacefully and successfully amidst joy among the graduates and their parents.

