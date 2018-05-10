10 burnt to death in soldiers’ checkpoint accident

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—A multiple road accident involving cars and a fuel tanker at Ekerawhen Junction by Army Checkpoint of the East-West Road, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Saturday night, reportedly claimed the lives of 10 persons.

It was gathered that about five cars were razed by fire as a result of the accident, which sources attributed to soldiers trying to stop a tanker driver.

One of the eyewitnesses disclosed that soldiers at the checkpoint had tried to stop the driver of the fuel tanker. He refused to stop, but reportedly lost control of the tanker.

According to the eyewitness, “the fuel tanker driver lost control in an attempt to outrun the soldiers, who were trying to stop him in a downpour.

“The content of the tanker spilled on the ground, leading to the fire which burnt the cars and the people inside.”