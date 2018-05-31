​Bro. Joshua Iginla uplifts widows, orphans, poor with over N60m on birthday

Leading prophetic voice in the world and Senior Pastor of Abuja-based Champions Royal Assembly, Bro. Joshua Iginla, on Monday 21st, May, added a year. In his usual manner, the man of God used the opportunity of his birthday which was celebrated on Sunday 27th, May, at his church headquarters in Abuja, to further reach out to the less-endowed in the society.

The revered man of God, who has penchant for touching the lives of the needy, gave out gifts running into over N60 million (Sixty million naira). Bro. Iginla dole out money, houses and scholarships to the aged, helpless widows, the poor and orphans.

Most of the beneficiaries who belong to Muslim and Christian faith had tears in their eyes as they were called out for the money and gifts. They, however, could not stop praying for Bro. Joshua Iginla. The televangelist revealed that being a Muslim did not mean they were evil and could not be assisted, hence, the reason they were located during the church outreach programme. The man of God revealed that he did not know them but the church met them during its evangelism.

Bro. Iginla, during the service revealed that he had the resources to acquire a private jet but unlike other men of God, he decided to use it to assist the needy in the society, as that was the number one mandate God gave to him.

An aged couple, Mr. and Mrs. Dabby Shakari, married for over 80 years, who were part of the beneficiaries said they had been living in abject poverty and were dejected. Life to them had been a twinkle and at a point, hopelessness seemed to have set in because of their continuous suffering.

Their condition made them to wonder how life treated them with so much cruelty. At the occasion, the man of God instantly blessed them with a cash of N1 million and promised to build and furnish a befitting house for them within the next two months. Meanwhile, he has already concluded arrangement to get a decent accommodation for them immediately while the house is being built. What’s more, the man of God with a large heart also placed them on a salary for life while promising to change their wardrobe.

Bro Joshua Iginla has been fulfilling his kingdom mandate of supporting the needy and touching lives. Year after year, he spends millions of naira to provide for the needy across the country.