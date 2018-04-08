Zamfara killings: NEMA donates relief materials to deceased families

Gusau – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated food items and clothing materials to the families of the deceased of recent bandits attack in Birane village in Zurmi Local Government Area, Zamfara.

The village was attacked by gunmen and killed over 30 people on February 15.

Speaking while presenting the items to the state government in Gusau on Sunday, the Coordinator in charge of Sokoto Operations Office of the Agency, Malam Sulaiman Muhammad said the assistance was provided by the Federal Government to assist the victims of the attack.

According to him, the food items are 300 bags of beans, 100 bags of rice, 100 bags of sorghum and 100 bags of millet.

“Other items include 150 sets of women clothes, 120 sets of children wears and 50 sets of men clothes and other provisions.

“On behalf of the Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), I am presenting these items to the Zamfara government as assistance to the families of deceased of the recent bandits attack in Birane village” he said.

He said the agency had also submitted its reports on the similar attack in Bawar-Daji village in Anka local government area of the state.

“Any time from now, we are expecting similar assistance for them from the Federal Government”, he added.

Responding on behalf of the state government, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi commended the Federal Government for the donation.

He described the assistance as a great concern of the Federal Government to the affected communities, “I am using this medium to commend NEMA for the assistance it has been given to victims of disasters in the state”.

Shinkafi directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to ensure immediate distribution of the items to the families of the victims.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary SEMA, Malam Sanusi Kwatarkwashi said five bags of grains would be given to each of the deceased family comprising two bags of beans, one bag of each of the rice, millet and sorghum.

Kwatarkwashi added that the clothes would also be distributed to widows and children of the deceased.

The lawmaker, representating Zurmi East at the state house of assembly, Alhaji Manir Gidan-Jaja commended the Federal Government for the gesture and thanked the state government over security measures taken to address the security challenges in the state. (NAN)