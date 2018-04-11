Zainab Alizee murder: Danish husband ‘fully cooperating’ with Police—Lawyer

By Onozure Dania

Nigeria-based Danish man, Peter Nielsen, accused of killing his wife Zainab Alizee, and daughter, Petra, is said to be “fully cooperating” with the investigators at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID.

His legal representatives, Primera Africa Legal, PAL, that disclosed this yesterday, said he has not been charged with any crime yet.

Nielson is a suspect in a homicide investigation that occurred on April 5 at Banana Island in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The firm’s Senior Partner, Boma Alabi, called for a transparent investigation, and for access to him by lawyers, adding that the suspect has not been charged even as the cause of death was unknown.

Alabi said: “It has become imperative to issue this press release due to the largely inaccurate and speculative public and media narrative against our client, Mr. Peter Nielsen, which this matter has generated.

“He has not been charged with any crime yet. The cause of death is still unknown.

“It is in the interest of justice that an opportunity is availed Mr. Nielsen to defend himself and that the investigation is transparent, factual and unbiased.

“The Nigeria Police must allow Peter Nielsen access to his lawyers. In the eyes of the law, Peter Nielsen is presumed innocent till proven guilty after an adversarial trial process.

“We, therefore, plead that no one rushes to judgment and that we allow the law take its course.”

The Police are investigating the death of a Nigerian woman and her four-year-old daughter.