You’ve not been fair to your customers, Politician berates EKEDC in Festac

By Tony Nwankwo

Member, representing Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Oghene Egoh has asked Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKDC) to urgently resolve the genuine grievances of its customers in the Festac area, especially consumers in the riverine communities of Ibasa, Ibeshe, Igbologun, Igbo-Isu, Igbo Eseyore, Ikaare, Irede, Imore, Ilashe, Iyagbe and Satellite Town, respectively.

At an interactive meeting in Satellite Town, Hon. Egoh said it was unfortunate that a bulk meter for some of the communities that attracted N3million electricity charge per month, suddenly shot to N7.4 million within three months, while individual bills for N2,000 a month, shot to N7,000 within the period. “I mean, this is not good and they don’t even have regular electricity supply”, he said.

It was for this reason he invited the EKDC management to iron out the issues with the concerned consumers. “I am happy the parties responded well. After an exhaustive deliberation, we have set up a 10-man committee that will liaise with the EKDC management so that all areas of disagreement will be resolved.

Our people have suffered a lot under the Eko Distribution people and this meeting will resolve the issues. A meeting of the committee and EKDC management is scheduled for May 2. We also agreed that in the next three months, an enlarged meeting will be convened to assess any achievements”, he explained.

He said efforts were being made to resolve the EKDC problems with Festac Town consumers whose complaints, like their riverine communities, include the provision of Pre-Paid Meters, Crazy Bills, over-billings, etc. Responding to consumers inquiries, EKDC, Head Commercials, Mrs. Momoh, said most of the meters installed in the area, especially in Festac Town had outlived their life spans, necessitating that meters are currently billed on estimation and no longer by reading.