Youths storm P-Harcourt with stop-the-soot campaign

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Concerned youths in Rivers State have stormed the state’s capital, Port Harcourt with Stop-The-Soot Campaign.



The residents of the state, who are worried with the governments’ allegedly insensitivity to the situation in the state, are calling for health assessment on residents of the state.

The hundreds of protesters, who are matching to Government House Port Harcourt and State House of Assembly are demanding immediate remedy to the situation by the government at all levels.