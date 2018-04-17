Youths get grant to establish small businesses in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong.

Jos- A total of N4.2million has been distributed to 211 youths from three local government areas of Plateau State who completed their training in diverse skills to enable them set up small businesses in their localities.

The gesture was extended to the youths from Bokkos, Mangu and Pankshin local government areas by the Institute of Governance and Social Research, IGSR, an organization which facilitated the training.

The Project Manager of IGSR, Celestine Ukatu who gave out the token said even though the grant was not much, it would serves as a confidence building and start-up capital which would help the beneficiaries to excel in the future and charged them to make judicious use of the stipend.

The beneficiaries were given 6 months time frame to report to the organization (IGSR) on where they sited their businesses, how are they are faring and the challenges they are facing in the course of doing the businesses.

It would be recalled that IGSR in conjunction with three other organizations had earlier held a day basic business training workshop for beneficiaries who graduated from three months skills acquisition and economic development programme.

However, the Secretary to Mangu local government area, Sarpiya Yaro who represented the Transition Committee Chairman addressed the beneficiaries, advising them to utilize the grant given to them for the purpose it was given and thanked IGSR and its partners for the grant and promoting peace in the State.