Youth Championship: Handball fans score HFN high

The National U-12 and U-15 handball championships concluded in Lagos on Sunday has restored the hope of young players and coaches across the country after several years of training in isolation without any competition on the horizon.

About 15 states of the federation attended the championships held from April 6 to April 15 and organised by the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN).

The competition which featured male and female teams, saw the teams taking their turn on the handball courts of Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba, Lagos.

The states were Sokoto, Kano, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger, Adamawa, Kaduna, Rivers, Abia, Ekiti, Edo, Ogun, Lagos and the FCT.

HFN president Sam Ocheho, that the championships became necessary due to the persistence of the players and coaches on the near absence of competitions.

Ocheho said that his mandate was to revive handball in its entirety.

“I am passionate about the development of our young handball players. I understand that their training and the efforts of coaches have lacked any form of competition to prove their mettle. “My joy over this championships is to see the children happy, playing on the same level with their peers, and we have also discovered a large number of potential which is the greatest achievement.