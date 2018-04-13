Yankari Warm Springs: Police PRO clears air on death report

The Police PRO, Bauchi State Command, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar has cleared the air surrounding the death of a student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

News broke early in the week that the student drowned at the Wikki Warm Springs of Yankari Games Reserve- a report the state government described as false and dirty.

The Police Command in a statement made it known that although there was death recorded, it didn’t happen at the Wikki Warm Springs as reported but at the pool of Wikki Hotels in Bauchi metropolis.

The statement read, “We wish to update the public on the incident that was reported as death at Yankari Games Reserve in sections of the media: the drowning accident, unfortunately happened at the pool of Wikki Hotels in Bauchi metropolis and not Wikki Warm Springs in Yankari Games Reserve.

“We condole with the family of the deceased, and pray the Almighty console them for their loss. We also offer prayers for the victim.

“We wish to reiterate that members of the media should verify all facts before going to press. It is the professional and ethical thing to do”.

