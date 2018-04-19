Wrestling: Adekuoroye eyes another gold medal in upcoming world championship

Odunayo Adekuoroye, a gold medalist at the just-concluded 2018 Commonwealth Games, says her next target is to win gold medal at the upcoming World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary in October.

Adekuoroye made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

The mats woman, who missed out from becoming the first African female world champion in Paris in 2018, said her performance in Gold Coast, Australia, was a major-boost ahead of the championships.

She added that she would prepare better ahead of the event.

“My target now is to become a world champion and I am looking forward to the tournament in Hungary to achieve my objective,’’ the 2017 world wrestling championships silver medalist said.

Adekuoroye clinched a consecutive gold medal in Australia, after grabbing her first in the 53kg category in Glasgow, Scotland in 2014.

She went on to affirm her supremacy in the category in the Gold Coast Games by defeating India’s Pooja Dhanda 7-5 in the Women’s Freestyle 57kg in Gold Coast.

The 24-year-old added that she was not surprised at her remarkable performance at the Commonwealth Games.

“I am not surprised I won. I had prepared very well and all I had in mind was to duplicate the gold I got in Glasgow.

“My opponents’ from other countries are very good, but God and hard work kept me outstanding,’’ she said.

It will be recalled that Team Nigeria won 24 medals, made up of nine gold, nine silver and six bronze, and was placed ninth on the medals standings of 71 countries that participated in the Games. (NAN)