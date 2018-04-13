World Autism Day: Experts assure of healthy living for patients

EXPERTS in the management of victims with autism disorder have assured parents and guardians of autistic children of chances of living normal lives and realizing their full potentials and talents like every other child.

In a lecture delivered by Dr Anthony Enebe, Dr (Mrs) Ehi Isa and Mr Nwokolo Chijioke at the David Ofoeyono School for Special Children in DSC, Ovwian/Aladja in Udu local government area of Delta State, they emphasized that autism was not a death sentence, and if properly managed with the right education and attention like every other child in the society, they have chances of developing and realizing their full potentials.

They charged parents who have autistic children not to lock them up in their homes, because of shame and anticipated stigmatization, and called on government at all levels to invest in the education of children with autism.

They also warned women to be mindful of what they eat during pregnancy and stay away from drug abuse, advising parents to pay special attention to the upbringing of their children.

In her welcome address during this year’s celebration, the Proprietress of the school, Mrs. Cordelia Ofoeyeno enjoined the general public not to stigmatize or disparage children with the disorder, assuring that autism was a special form of ability in autistic children, calling on parents with autistic children to always register them in Autism Schools rather than locking them up in their homes.

Highpoint of the occasion was the exhibition of special skills and artistry among pupils in tailoring, carpentry, drumming, key board and computer among others.