Women, youths, others in Eti-Osa send SOS to govt.

By Ebun Sessou

Women, youths and teenage girls were among residents in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos that sent a ‘Save Our Souls’ message to Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, urging him to provide accessible roads and drains in the area in order to prevent flooding during rainy season.

They made the call during the commissioning of some projects including boreholes and Information and Communications Technology, ICT, centre in Olomu Junior Secondary School and empowerment programme for women and men in Eti-Osa organised by a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Noheem Adams, representing Eti-Osa I.

Eighty-five-year-old Morayo Adejimi lamented that the roads were bad especially in Ilaje area of Ajah, Lagos. According to her: “When it rains, it is difficult to pass through the road. Some of the residents, including traders and children, find it very difficult. The situation is worrisome”, she said.

While commending the gesture by the lawmaker, she observed that without adequate and accessible road network, the gesture is more or less fruitless.

On the borehole, she said: “The water is very good; it is potable and we appreciate the lawmaker for what he has done,” she said.

Another resident of Ilaje, Mr. Kehinde told Vanguard that the situation in the community especially when it rains, is pitiable. “School children and market women and men are the most vulnerable during rainy seasoning.

“We are using this medium to call on our lawmaker who has given us borehole, to help us with our road. We need accessible road in Ilaje,” he said.

At Olomu Junior Secondary School where ICT was provided, the roofs of the classrooms were all begging for attention. All the classrooms were congested. There were over 100 students receiving lectures and writing exams in a class.

Some of the students who expressed their gratitude over the provision of ICT in the school said it would serve as an avenue to enhance their learning capacity.

Precious Eboh, 16, a JSS 2 student told Vanguard that she would utilise the computer to boost her knowledge in information technology.

Another student, Taye Ikanju, 15, a JSS 2 student, was also optimistic that he would use the provision of the ICT to enhance his learning capacity.