Women are society builders – Obiano

By Nwafor Sunday

Mrs. Mary Odili, who turned 86 on Sunday, was celebrated by the governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano along with the Anambra Chief of Staff, Hon Primus Odili and others.

While celebrating Mothering Sunday with the Catholic Women Organisation, CWO, Anambra east at St Joseph Catholic church Aguleri, the governor disclosed that women are the bed rock of every home.

Extolling the value of women in our society, Obiano said that without women, the society will be a boxing ring and hell zone for men.

He urged women to continue to live up to their expectations as home builders and urged them to bequeath moral values on their children.

The Governor showered encomiums on Mrs Mary Odili on her 86years old birthday celebration. “Mrs Mary Odili is a hardworking mother that did her best to give her children good training. It is good to sow good seed, so that the person will yield good fruit”, he said.

He advised Catholic Women Organisation of St Joseph Catholic church and other worshippers to form a cooperative society to enable them to benefit from government Agricultural loan grants that is always available to farmers.

On his own, His Royal Majesty Eze C.N idigo (Ogalagidi), the traditional ruler of Aguleri, described Mrs Mary Odili as a unique mother that ensured that her Children got the best training in life.

He said that Hon Primus Odili, Chief of Staff to the Governor, is an evidential proof that Mrs Mary Odili efforts on her children yielded fruitful result.

He congratulated Mary Odili on her 86 year birthday and prayed for more longevity and sound health.

In his remarks, Hon Primus Odili, thanked his guests for coming to identify with him on her mother’s birthday celebration.