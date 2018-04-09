Without a hit song every musician is a rookie- Oshine

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Having paid his dues as a rookie on the Nigerian music space, Badagry-born pop music singer, Seyon Balogun, aka ‘Oshine’, is set to take his music career a notch higher with the release of two hit songs.

With a couple of good songs to his credit and having worked with the likes of CDQ, Solid Star, Yemi Alade, to mention a few, ‘Oshine’ is the next big thing to happen to the Nigerian music industry. In this brief interview, he talks about his music career and more.

How long have you been doing music and who have you worked with over the years?

People really believe one is new until you have a hit song. This means that until you have a song ruling the airwaves you’re regarded as an up and coming artiste. I would rather just say we have been at it for some years and hopefully will break the ice soonest.

I have worked with the likes of Sossick and Geamat. I’m also in the works with Phillkeyz, the producer of Kiss Daniels ‘No Do’ song and a couple of tracks for Yemi Alade. To cut the story short, I have worked with big names including like, Young6ix, CDQ, Solid Star, Jyhbo, Dremo, the list goes on.

What are you working on at the moment?

I took a yearlong break and came back with two hit singles which I have released online and also on the airwaves. The video will also be released in a bit. I believe these two songs both produced by Geamat will hit the right chords with my fans.

So far, what has been the reaction to these new singles?

To the glory of God both singles have been well received and reactions have been fantastic. ‘Bend Down’, ‘Toyin Tomato’, are already trending as ringtones. We hope to take it up from there.

What else do you do besides music?

I trade as well; I live both in Lagos and in the United States. You know business is in Nigeria can really be so frustrating sometimes so most times I go back to the States to balance it. It’s an opportunity to take one’s business out of the media.

How do you unwind?

I’m more of a lounge person; I don’t drink or smoke so you won’t catch me doing heavy clubbing. I’m always at the gym as well but you can mostly catch me at the beach.

Is there a woman in your life?

For now I am single and am not looking at that Baby Mama’s direction but just focusing on my craft and putting out great songs for my fans.

Why did you release two singles at once instead of one which is the norm?

Like I mentioned earlier, I took a break for a year, so coming back, I decided to give my fans more because of the long wait. It’s more like a double blessing for the wait.

Musically, what should be expected of you in the next six months?

Expect the release of ‘’Toyin Tomato’’ video and also that of ‘’Bend Down’’. Expect more airplay, more gigs, and more effort from my team because one is as good as his team.

What inspires you?

My inspiration is gotten from within and all the positive energies around me. I really can’t say, but once the act is right I’m inspired. Once I feel the sense of nature in an environment I’m inspired. My sources of inspiration are countless.