Winners emerge in DiamondXtra promo

Diamond Bank has rewarded 1,016 customers with N59 million, with Miss Catherine Ulunma from Abuja branch emerging winner of the star prize of an Hyundai Accent car, in the DiamondXtra Season 10 first quarterly draws.

At the draws, held in Lagos, Richard Anyanwu from Mbaise branch emerged winner of the educational grant cate-gory of N100,000 every month for five years, while Millicent Dufia, Adedayo Adewale and Charles Ikechukwu won N1 million each in the rent for a year category.

Speaking at the event, the bank’s Head of Consumer Banking, Karmont Tukur, revealed that since the inception of the promo, the bank has rewarded 11,000 customers with over N5 billion in the last nine years, adding that the bank will continue to change lives and ensure closer bonds with its customers.

Also, a representative of the KPMG, the audit firm in charge of the validation process, Kenneth Ukanwa, said the processes put in place for picking eventual winners and even those qualified for the promo were eligible Xtra savings customers, adding that the winners were selected from a pool of electronic tickets belonging to DiamondXtra Savings subscribers who had balances in the account.