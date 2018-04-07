We will tap from our rich African traditional religion to end human trafficking in Edo — Oba Ewuare II

By Simon Ebegbulem, Benin-City

Oba Ewuare II of Benin has told the European Union (EU) that the people of the kingdom will tap from the rich African traditional religion to solve human trafficking and other social vices in Edo State.

The Benin monarch spoke when he received a delegation from the European Parliament Sub-committee on Human Rights who paid the Omo N’Oba a courtesy visit.

Oba Ewuare II, who addressed the delegation, noted that the people of Edo and the state government were troubled about the activities of human traffickers which he described as a form of modern day slavery.

He commended the state and federal governments for taking steps to bring back stranded Nigerians in Libya just as he expressed joy over the concern shown by the European union in curbing what he described as the wicked act of some individuals against fellow Nigerians.

¨ That is why parents must look inwards for the opportunities we have here rather than encouraging their children to go abroad illegally. We are not saying that our people should not travel but they should do it the right way so they will not run into trouble”, he added.