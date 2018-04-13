My wife is adulterous, troublesome, man tells court

By Jane Echewodo

Lagos—A 45-year-old civil servant, Adeola Ajulo, yesterday informed a Customary Court sitting in Agege that his wife, Funmilayo, is adulterous and a thief.

Adeola, the petitioner who asked the court to dissolve his 11-year-old marriage to Isiwat for alleged adultery, told the court that he was fed up with the respondent’s way of life.

“My wife is adulterous, not trustworthy and troublesome, she is uncontrollable and steals my money for frivolous things.

My wife deceived me. She did not tell me that she had another child before l got married to her.

“I discovered that she already had a child which l was not aware of and she lied to me that the child belongs to her elder sister which was all lies, I had to stay.”

The petitioner told the court that his wife does not care about him and is noncharlatan about the welfare of the children.

“I want peace and l don’t want any problem for my life,”

He urged the court to end the marriage as he was no longer in love with her.

In her response, Isiwat, 38, and a food vendor, said that her husband was a violent and fetish man.

“My husband is diabolical and fetish, he always comes home with charms which he sprinkles round the house and my fear is that he may kill me one day if I do not end the marriage.”

Isiwat said that she packed out of their matrimonial home without his consent

Isiwat said that Adeola had also turned her into a punching bag and “beats me all the time, even in front of our children and neighbours.”

“As a result of the frequent beating, sometimes in May 2017, I packed my belongings from his house and moved to my church with my children.”

The respondent further described the petitioner as an irresponsible and ungrateful person.

“ I have been responsible for the children’s upkeep and also paying their school fees.

“My husband is violent and l can no longer bear the pains; l don’t want to lose my life and l want to be the one to take care of my children.”

I pray the court to separate us so that I can live comfortably,’’ she said.

The mother of three, however, consented to the dissolution of the marriage, saying “I am also fed up with the union”.

In her judgment, the President of the court, Mrs Ibironke Elabor, noted that the estranged couple were tired of the marriage as all efforts to reconcile them had failed.

“Since both parties consented to the dissolution of their marriage, this court has no choice than to dissolve the marriage.

“The court pronounced the marriage between Mr. Adeola Ajulo and Mrs Isiwat Ajulo dissolved today, both parties henceforth ceased to be husband and wife.

She gave the custody of the children to the respondent and instructed the petitioner to pay N30,000 monthly for the upkeep of the children, education and other bills.

“Both are free to go their separate way without any hindrances and molestation,” Elabor ruled