I asked her to take a break to enable her parents teach her some sense – Husband

Minna – A housewife, Saratu Yahaya, on Thursday, pleaded with a Sharia Court in Minna to dissolve her marriage, alleging that her husband constantly beat her.



Yahaya told the court that she no longer love her husband, Mudasiru Dandare, due to the incessant beating.

“I don’t love and adore my husband any longer because he is always beating me.

“He beats me even at the slightest provocation and that is the reason why I want an end to this marriage,” she said.

She also alleged that her husband asked her to take a break from the marriage.

Dandare, however, denied his wife’s claims, saying that she was only acting out of jealousy because he took a second wife.

“My wife is doing all these things because I took a second wife.

“She started causing trouble in the house the moment I married another wife, whom she is jealous of.

“I don’t beat her at all and I only asked her to take a break to enable her parents teach her some sense,” Dandare told the court.

He maintained that he still loved his wife and would not want them to go their separate ways.

The presiding judge, Ahmed Bima, advised the couple to give peace a chance, adding that marriage required patience and understanding.

Bima, thereafter, adjourned the matter to April 18 to give room for both parties to settle their differences. (NAN)