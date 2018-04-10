We’ve supported enrollment of over 1m girls in Nigeria—UNICEF

By Suzan Edeh

Bauchi—THE United Nation Children Fund, UNICEF, yesterday, said it had supported the enrollment of no fewer than one million girls in school under the Girls’ Education Project, GEP, in the last eight years.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the National Development Workshop on Gender Right to Education, Advocacy and Mentoring Skills for High Level Women Advocates, HILWA, in Bauchi, the Chief of Field Office of UNICEF, Nigeria, Bauchi Field Office, Mr. Bhanu Pathak, said: “Over the years, UNICEF has supported the development of women and children through teacher training, including training of 1,417 female teachers though Trainee Scholarship Scheme.

“UNICEF is also supporting school enrollment drives, empowering communities and assisting in the establishment of the Girls for Girls (G4G) and HILWA groups in various states.”

In her address, the First Lady of Bauchi State, Hajia Hadiza Abubakar, said HILWA had been working round the clock to ensure enrollment of the girl-child in school, that she remains in school and transits from one level to another.

She enjoined men folk to always support girl-child education, saying by so doing women will actively participate in decision-making processes.