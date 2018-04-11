We want to play continental football next season- FC IfeanyiUbah coach, Bosso

FC Ifeanyiubah stamped authority over Sunshine Stars of Akure with a 3-1 win in their NPFL Matchday 16 encounter on Sunday in Nnewi and the club’s head coach, Ladan Bosso says with the current form of his lads, they are very hopeful for a continental ticket at the end of the season.

Bosso said having seen Sunshine Stars split points with other southeast teams in the season except Enyimba, they prepared hard to ensure that they came away with maximum points, thanks to goals by Patrick Ikeokwu, Traore Issif and Chijioke Alaekwe.

Interestingly, it was Sunshine who first pulled the trigger in the 18th minute when Sikiru Alimi latched on a free kick and gave Charles Tambe no chance to save. The joy was however shortlived as Ikeokwu made good Alaekwe’s pass to power home the equaliser which whizzed in like lightening in the 24th minute to keep hope alive into the break.

FC Ifeanyiubah brought urgency into the second half with Traore Issif heading in Wasiu Jimoh’s free kick within just three minutes of resumption. It fell on Alaekwe to put the final seal with a 68th minute blinder.

“In preparing for this game, we recognized that Sunshine Stars had twice come to the East this season to split points with Rangers and Abia Warriors and we were determined to check them. We worked hard for the victory, it was well deserved and we remain resolute to play in the continent next season,” Bosso said.

Describing the loss as unfortunate, Sunshine interim head coach Henry Abiodun blamed the defeat on technical errors by both defenders and goalkeeper Moses Ocheje due to momentary slips in concentration.

“It is a pity we lost. We came here prepared to play our best but there were a few errors in the defence and goalkeeping. Once the window opens, we will add one or two players and we will survive. We have always been survivors,” Abiodun said.

Voted man of the match, Traore Issif was rewarded with a brand new 32 inch LG TV and DVD player for his performance.