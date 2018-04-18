Video: Sen Omo Agege arrested by Police

By Nwafor Sunday

The Senator representing Delta Central, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege who led hoodlums to cart away the national assembly’s mace has been arrested by the Nigerian Police barely 30 minutes the senate mandated security agencies to retrieve its mace.

Recall that the senate through its spokesman, Abdullahi Sabi, has described the incident as a treasonable felony and should be treated as such.

His statement reads thus,“This action is an act of treason, as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the federal government of Nigeria by force, and it must be treated as such.

“All security agencies must stand on the side of due process and immediately mobilise their personnel to retrieve the mace and apprehend the mastermind and the perpetrators of this act.

“This action is also an affront on the legislature, and the leadership of the house has come to express their support against this action.”

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege arrested for #MaceHijack. No mace found in his possession. Yet pic.twitter.com/FwpBmOIDVp — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) April 18, 2018