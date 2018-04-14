US, UK, others for Nigeria International Book Fair 2018

Organisers of the Nigeria International Book Fair say several countries will participant in the 17th edition this year. Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Book Fair Trust, Mr. Abiodun Omotubi, said the 2018 book fair will have participants from United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, India, Turkey, Malaysia, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Senegal and Botswana, among others. The foreign participants will join the Nigerian book industry stakeholders to interface and exchange ideas and information on the way forward.

Interestingly, members of the International Publishers Association from different countries of the world will converge in Nigeria during this year’s Nigeria International Book Fair to have a workshop and gala night. This will not only boost the foreign participation at NIBF 2018, it will also open business opportunities for the stakeholders within the Nigerian book industry.

According to a statement, the flagship of the programmes of the annual book fair, International Conference, will this year focus on: Networking – A Sustainable Vehicle for Dynamism and Survival of Book Business in Africa.

The book fair holds from Monday, 7th May to Saturday, 12th May, 2018 at University of Lagos.