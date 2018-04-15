UNICEF facilitates disbursement of N70m loan to households to build toilets

UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says it facilitated the disbursement of N70 million loan to 3,000 households to construct improved toilets in four states of the country through some Micro Finance Institutions (MFI’s) under the fund’s Sanitation Marketing programme.

The information is in a statement signed by Mr Amir Hamza Syed, UNICEF International Consultant on Sanitation Marketing on Sunday in Katsina.

Syed stated that the programme, in collaboration with Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agencies (RUWASSA) of the affected states, namely Katsina, Jigawa, Bauchi and Benue, would assist the country to attain Open Defecation Free (ODF) status by 2025.

According to him, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has already been signed between UNICEF and the MFI’s.

He noted that the MFI’s disbursed the loan under their Self-Reliance Economic Advancement Programme (SEAP).

The consultant added that the programme had, however, been extended to Zamfara, noting that

18 local government areas in Nigeria were currently participating in the programmme.

Syed stated that Toilets Business Owners (TBO’s) who were trained on toilet technologies were engaged to construct the improved toilets for the households.

He revealed that the loan would be repaid within 10 months, and in single installment.

He stated that “households can purchase such toilets from TBO’s either through their own monies or loans from MFIs.

“UNICEF facilitates the process of loan disbursement through finance institutions.”