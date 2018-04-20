U.S. shifts policy to tough confrontation with Russia – Patrushev

The U.S. has clearly shifted to the use of tough confrontation and open deterrence mechanisms in relations with Russia, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said on Friday.

“Russia’s independent foreign policy and consistent advocacy of its national interests, is viewed by the United States as a threat to its unconditional domination in the world,’’ Patrushev said addressing a meeting of the Council’s interdepartmental commission on strategic planning.

“In this regard, the United States has shifted from the previously declared policy of cooperation with Russia to the open use of deterrence and tough confrontation tools,’’ Patrushev stressed.

