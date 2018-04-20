U.S. Commercial Service to support Nigeria’s growing digital economy

By Moses Nosike

The U.S. Commercial Service in Nigeria in collaboration with U.S. cyber-security company —McAfee Incorporated, recently hosted a breakfast seminar in Lagos for cyber security experts and corporate end-users.

At the programme, the American computer security software company also announced the launch of its Enhanced Unified Defense Architecture designed to empower organizations to more effectively protect today’s digital assets.

Commercial Attaché, U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, Ms. Jennifer Woods, explained that the programme aims to support Nigeria’s rapidly growing digital economy.

According to Woods, having effective and proven solution against growing cyberattacks is a critical aspect of any corporate IT infrastructure.

“The U.S. Foreign Commercial Service is pleased to provide a unique opportunity for leaders of the Nigerian digital economy to hear first-hand from American computer security leaders about their cutting edge solutions for protecting corporate assets,” Ms. Woods said.

In his remarks, McAfee Senior Territory Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr. Will O’Shea, noted that cyber-criminals continue to put individual and corporate end-users on the defensive.

“To effectively counteract cyber-criminals, we have to abandon old security playbooks and become more collaborative in making cyber-security a priority,” O’Shea added.