TV hostess, Kelly Richard, goes all nude in birthday photo

By Ayo Onikoyi

Celebrating birthdays among Nigerian celebrities have become something of theatre and no one celebrates birthdays any more without unleashing some unusual birthday photos on Instagram.

To a certain extent, it has even become a competition of sort to see who’s the boldest, the sexiest, the most affluent and, of course, most beautiful.

As many as there are littering the social media these days, no one seems to hold the candle to the one TV hostess, Kelly Richard ,posted on her Instagram page to mark her birthday on Monday.

Kelly Richard, who is also a model, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, has just launched her talk show ‘Live and Reality’