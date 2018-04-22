True fiscal federalism, panacea to the problems facing Nigeria – Yoruba ko ‘ya

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

‘YORUBA KO’YA’ has joined others seeking the restructuring of Nigeria, saying true fiscal federalism and devolution of powers from the centre remained the panacea to the socio-political ills facing the nation.

The body, which also condemned the killings and destruction of farmland by suspected herdsmen, lamented the increasing youth unemployment, food insecurity and infrastructural decay in the South-West.

The group enjoined Nigerians, especially Yoruba, to support the agitation for the restructuring of the country and to reawaken the consciousness of the Yoruba people to the hidden agenda of some ethnic oligarchy to dominate and enslave the Yoruba nation.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti yesterday by the National Organizing Secretary of the group, Comrade Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye, said: “Yoruba KO’YA is made up of true sons and daughters of Yoruba who are united in the fight against mis-governance in all the six states of south-western Nigeria.

“The Yoruba nation is lagging in the political equation of the country and this situation has made the economy of the states in the south western states especially to be comatose with attending worrisome states of high insecurity, youth unemployment, infrastructure decadence, corruption in public service, farmers/herdsmen clashes among others

“The pseudo federalism which centralised every thing in the hand of the government at the centre has not engendered development in the federating units, rather it has brought infrastructural decadence and poor economic growth in Yoruba land”.